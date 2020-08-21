Mask wearing guidelines at GSLA facilities announced

The implementation of masks for members of the public entering retail outlets has been extended to Gibraltar Sports and Leisure facilities when interacting with staff and at counters.

In a notice issued this Thursday evening by the GSLA it outlines that users of facilities must wear mask, with staff members also wearing masks as from August 21.

The notice issued this Thursday evening reads, “ USE OF MASKS IN GSLA FACILITIES:

Following further clarification today please note that when we open our facilities tomorrow morning (Friday 21st August)the use of masks is required when accessing our counters and interacting with staff at these locations. This is required when requesting bookings, making queries etc. GSLA staff will also be required to wear masks when manning these areas. For the time being masks are not required inside our sports halls/ swimming pools pre and post participation in activities as long as social distancing is respected and all other protocols are adhered to. Access remains prohibited to spectators unless it has been specifically requested and approved for certain events.

We thank you for your continued cooperation during these challenging times. We are extremely glad to have you back and these measures will ensure that we can continue sporting activities as at present!!”

Update- Headline has been update to remove confusion on when masks are to be worn.