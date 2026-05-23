Mason scores winning penalty for Charlton

Ellie Mason, a former Gibraltar women’s international who earned two caps for Gibraltar before deciding to transfer her allegiance to Northern Ireland, scored the winning penalty that takes Charlton into the Women’s Super League.

The former Gibraltar international played for Gibraltar in 2022 whilst, at the time, representing London City Lionesses before later joining Lewes. She subsequently played for Birmingham City before signing for Charlton.

Charlton finished scoreless against Leicester City, with the shoot-out seeing Charlton progress into the Women’s Super League with a 2-1 victory.

Since playing for Gibraltar in two international friendlies, Ellie has gone on to make eleven appearances for Northern Ireland.