Sun 10th Oct, 2021

Matt Savitz wins Endurance Swim

By Stephen Ignacio
10th October 2021

Saturday afternoon saw the GASA Endurance Swim take place within the port waters starting from the are opposite Westview park.
A total of 41 swimmers were to complete the course which took them to the area by the RGYC before returning to the starting line for the finish.
It was Matt Savitz who was to finish first with a time of 26.50 followed closely by Merrick Kent with a time of 27.44 and Asia Kent with a 27.54.
Both Joe Adamberry (70-79 category) and Walter Warwick (over 80s) were to complete the course both finishing below the one hour mark.

