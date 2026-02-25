Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Matters of the Heart: Why Mental Wellbeing Is Cardiac Care

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Guest Contributor
25th February 2026

February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and in this article, the last of the month, Jon Santos writes about the link between heart health and mental health.

By Jon Santos
When most people think about heart health, they picture cholesterol numbers, blood pressure cuffs and treadmill stress tests. But cardiologists and psychologists increasingly agree: the state of your mind may be just as important as the state of your arteries.

The relationship between mental wellbeing and the cardiac experience — from prevention to recovery — is not metaphorical. It is biological.

Chronic stress activates the body’s sympathetic nervous system and the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis, releasing cortisol and adrenaline. In short bursts, this response is adaptive. Over time, however, it contributes to hypertension, inflammation, endothelial dysfunction and increased clotting risk — all central mechanisms in coronary artery disease. Emotional strain literally alters cardiovascular physiology.

The connection becomes even clearer in conditions such as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, often called “broken heart syndrome.” Triggered by acute emotional shock — grief, fear or sudden loss — the condition causes temporary weakening of the heart muscle. Imaging shows ballooning of the left ventricle that mimics a heart attack. The cause is not blocked arteries but a surge of stress hormones. It is one of the clearest demonstrations that the heart responds directly to emotional trauma.

Yet the psychological impact of cardiac events may be even more profound than their biological triggers.

After a heart attack, up to one in three patients develops clinically significant depression. Anxiety is common, particularly fear of another attack.

Some individuals experience symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder: intrusive memories of emergency treatment, sleep disturbance and hypervigilance to bodily sensations. Every skipped heartbeat feels catastrophic. Every chest twinge becomes a threat.

This psychological burden is not simply distressing; it influences life expectancy. Depression following myocardial infarction is associated with higher rates of rehospitalization and mortality. Mechanisms include poorer medication adherence, reduced physical activity and lower heart rate variability — a measure of autonomic flexibility that reflects the body’s capacity to adapt to stress.

Conversely, positive mental health appears to have a protective effect. Individuals with strong social support networks, adaptive coping strategies and a sense of meaning show better recovery trajectories. Cardiac rehabilitation programs increasingly integrate structured exercise with psychological counselling, stress management training and peer support. Participation has been linked to significant reductions in both mortality and depressive symptoms.

Exercise itself offers dual benefits. Aerobic activity improves endothelial function and reduces inflammation while also enhancing mood through neurochemical pathways involving serotonin and endorphins. Mindfulness-based stress reduction has been shown to lower blood pressure and improve emotional regulation. Cognitive behavioural therapy helps patients reframe catastrophic thinking about symptoms and regain confidence in their bodies.

Importantly, mental wellbeing is not only relevant after diagnosis. Preventive cardiology now recognizes chronic workplace stress, social isolation and untreated depression as modifiable risk factors. Screening for psychological distress in primary care and cardiology clinics is becoming standard practice.

The emerging discipline of psychocardiology reflects this shift. It views the heart not as an isolated pump but as part of a dynamic system influenced by emotion, behaviour and social context.
The message is clear: caring for the heart requires caring for the mind. In clinics and communities alike, mental wellbeing is no longer a peripheral concern — it is central to cardiovascular health.

Most Read

Local News

Govt completes work to open up ultimate beneficial ownership register 

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Tense exchanges in Parliament over 15-year residency in new housing allocation rules

Tue 24th Feb, 2026

Local News

Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

Treaty text to be published this week

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Magistrate entitled to exclude blood test evidence despite cocaine reading, Supreme Court rules

Thu 19th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A Noble Pursuit

24th February 2026

Features
Mid-term fun at Arts and Crafts workshops

24th February 2026

Features
Casemates Square and Gibraltar’s Old Town – Part One

23rd February 2026

Features
In continued praise of Gibraltar’s heraldry

23rd February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026