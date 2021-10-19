Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Oct, 2021

Matto finishes in respectable 21 out of 150 in Chiclana

By Stephen Ignacio
19th October 2021

Gibraltar triathlete Robert Matto continued with his ventures in international competitions in Spain this weekend competing in the Chiclana Sprint triathlon. He was to finish twenty-first from a total of 150 male competitors who completed the course although as the athlete admitted later he did not believe this was his best race. Falling back in...

