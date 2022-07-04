Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Matto in top 12 from 159 finishers in Baena triathlon

By Stephen Ignacio
4th July 2022

Robert Matto was to finish 12th overall in the Sprint Triathlon Baena this weekend, completing another successful weekend and gaining a podium finish after finishing second in the veterans category.
Matto, who is preparing for the Commonwealth Games later this month was among 159 participants who finished the course this weekend.
He was to finish with time of 01:14:02.
He completed the swimming stage, a 750m course in 00:15:03. He then went on to complete the cycle circuit in 00:40:28 with a 32km/h average speed, finally completing the 5km run in 00:18:30.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Traffickers built underwater drones to ferry drugs across Strait of Gibraltar, Spanish police say

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Local News

MoD files plans to dredge harbour for aircraft carriers

Thu 30th Jun, 2022

Brexit

Spain ends reciprocal healthcare agreement with Gibraltar, creating unease for cross-border travellers and workers alike

Wed 29th Jun, 2022

Local News

Court orders sale of arrested superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian businessman

Mon 27th Jun, 2022

Local News

Demonstrators deliver letter to Governor voicing concern for future

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph’s squad announced ahead of tomorrow’s match against Larne

4th July 2022

Sports
Europa travel to Faroe Island with eight HGPs and a host new faces

4th July 2022

Sports
Kye Livingtsone joins Larne senior squad ahead of clash against St Joseph

4th July 2022

Sports
Tyrone Buttigieg tells how he grabbed yet another victory under his belt

4th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022