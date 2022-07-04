Matto in top 12 from 159 finishers in Baena triathlon

Robert Matto was to finish 12th overall in the Sprint Triathlon Baena this weekend, completing another successful weekend and gaining a podium finish after finishing second in the veterans category.

Matto, who is preparing for the Commonwealth Games later this month was among 159 participants who finished the course this weekend.

He was to finish with time of 01:14:02.

He completed the swimming stage, a 750m course in 00:15:03. He then went on to complete the cycle circuit in 00:40:28 with a 32km/h average speed, finally completing the 5km run in 00:18:30.