Matto qualifies for 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship

Robert Matto will be flying the flag for Gibraltar at the next Ironman World Championships after qualifying this weekend during the Ironman 79.3 Tangier.

He was to finish first in his category 45-49 finishing 12th Overall in the men’s category. He was to finish with a time of 01.27:01

Daniel Caetano was also to compete finishing 95th overall with Christian Celecia also finishing 326th. A total of 354 participants completed the event.

The 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 Tangier offered 30 Age Group Qualifying slots to the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on 14 - 15 December 2024 in Taupō, New Zealand.

Robert Matto securing his place through direct qualification through this weekends event.

The event included a 1.9 kilometer swim loop before reaching the bike park.

The bike ride would take him through the Merkel beach road, on the way to the Hercules Caves, past the Cap Spartel cliff, lighthouse and other majestic views through the 90 kilometers course.

The final leg would see participants complete a 21.097 km run in a 3 loop stage on the city's new waterfront promenade and its panoramic view.