Maxwell’s Southport Gates painting named overall winner of National Day art exhibition

Thomas Oliver Maxwell won the Ministry of Culture Award in this year’s ‘Our Gibraltar’ art competition with his painting of Southport Gates.

As overall winner he won £1,500.

The annual National Day Art Exhibition, which has a showcase of works including painting, sculpture and photography, was opened last night in the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates by the Deputy Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, in the presence of the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, guests including the SDGG’s Forti Azopardi and Ashlyn Gonzalez, first princess in Miss Gibraltar 2025, alongside some of the artists, their family and friends.

Mr Guerrero said there were 64 entries from 42 local artists this year, 39 in the art category and 25 in the photography category.

Taking first prize, and £750, in the painting category was Nataly Zelak-Victor for her painting Parson’s Lodge Battery.

A photograph of Parson’s Lodge by Prem Mahtani took first prize in the photography category.

Taking second prize in the painting category was a sculpture by Tyrone Anthony Vera with Shifted Ground and in the photography category was Marvin Montado with Serenity.

Mr Vera also took a highly commended award for his piece Where threads Break, as did Amanda Simmons for her piece Strait Moves.

The exhibition was judged by Douglas Morello, Gabriella Martinez and Stefano Blanca Sciacaluga.

Reflecting on the exhibition, judges highlighted the variety of media and locally themed subjects.

Judge Douglas Morello encouraged future participants to remain mindful of the exhibition’s theme, which sought to highlight aspects of Gibraltar ahead of National Day.