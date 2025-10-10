May Day bank holiday moved to Friday May 1, 2026

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has instructed that next year’s May Day bank holiday be moved to Friday May 1, 2026.

The change corrects an error in the published 2026 bank holiday list, which had shown Monday May 4 as the May Day bank holiday.

Mr Picardo said: “May Day is, and has always been, celebrated on the 1st of May with the GSLP in office.

The GSD changed the date and we were against that. That is why we restored the position when the GSLP/Liberals were first elected to office, and it remains our policy today.”

“As soon as I was made aware of the error, I instructed that the bank holiday be corrected so that May Day next year will fall, as it should, on Friday 1st May.”

“This day is ideologically significant and symbolic of the rights of working people and under a GSLP/Liberal administration, it will continue to be recognised and celebrated on its proper date.”