Thu 22nd Apr, 2021

May Day celebrations to be pre-recorded and broadcast

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2021

Gibraltar Cultural Services has confirmed that the May Day Celebrations will this year be broadcast on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page.

The production will feature the Gibraltar Youth Choir, Showdance, JF Dance, Transitions, MAG Musicians, The Adrian Pisarello Band Universe, Layla Rose, Nicholas Olivero, Surianne and Levanter Breeze.

All the sessions have been pre-recorded prior to airing, in keeping with the Covid-19 regulations at the time.

The Gibraltar Government and the organisers invite everyone in Gibraltar to view the May Day Celebrations on TV or online, on Saturday, May 1.

The timings of this line up will be released shortly.

