Thu 6th May, 2021

Maybe he’s amazed – special stamps revealed to honour Sir Paul McCartney

By Press Association
6th May 2021

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Royal Mail has revealed images of a set of 12 special stamps being to honour music legend Sir Paul McCartney.

The main stamp set features a selection of eight LPs which have defined the ex-Beatle’s career from his first solo album, McCartney, released in 1970, through to his most recent number one album, McCartney III, which was recorded and released during lockdown in 2020.

A miniature sheet of four stamps will also be available, featuring photographs spanning three decades of Sir Paul in the recording studio.

Royal Mail collaborated closely with the singer/songwriter on the collection, with the former Beatle having personal involvement in the images used and the wider product range created for the issue.

Sir Paul has written or co-written 188 charted records in the UK, of which 91 reached the top 10 and 33 reached number one.

He is the most successful albums artist in UK official chart history and has been awarded more than 60 gold discs.

Sir Paul is one of only three individual music artists to be featured in a dedicated stamp issue – the others being David Bowie (2017) and Sir Elton John (2019).

David Gold of Royal Mail said: “Paul McCartney remains a vital figure at the centre of rock and pop, an artist whose legacy is immense, but whose work continues to generate popular attention and critical acclaim.

“This dedicated stamp issue is a fitting tribute to one of the UK’s much loved and revered musical icons.”

The stamps go on sale on May 28.

