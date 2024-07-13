Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Jul, 2024

Mayor hosts Dockyard Sports Association 70th anniversary reception

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception on Thursday, in honour of the 70th Anniversary of the Dockyard Sports Association(DSA).

The Dockyard Sports Association initially started back in 1953 with a small number of UK Contract Workers and Ministry of Defence Personnel stationed on the Rock.

This then developed and local couples slowly started to join and involve themselves in the management of the Club. Now 70 years later, this is “bigger and better than ever”, where the Club are now members of the Gibraltar Dance Association.

The Mayor described the dancing couples as having a strong bond. One, which comes across in their many, very successful events.

“I have personal experience from watching your shows, where I was invited as guest of honour. A beautiful evening enjoyed by all,” she said.

“Your donations to our local charities is admirable and very much appreciated, I’m sure.”

Tony Lima from DSA then followed with a speech and also presented a trophy to Minister for Culture, Christian Santos on the DSA’s behalf.

This will now be used as the winning trophy for those who participate in the Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

Mr Seamus Byrne, CEO for Cultural Services, collected the trophy from Mr Santos.

The guestlist was composed of over 60 of DSA’s dancers.

