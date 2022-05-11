Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mayor hosts reception for Special Olympics Gibraltar athletes

By Gabriella Peralta
11th May 2022

The Mayor, Christian Santos, hosted a reception for the athletes of the Special Olympics Gibraltar who will shortly be participating in The Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games.

Some 15 athletes will be traveling to Malta on Thursday to compete in the games with 550 athletes from 23 countries.

They will be accompanied by National Director and Head of Delegation, Annie Risso, and the coaches of the four sports the Gibraltar athletes will compete in: swimming, athletics, bowling events and 5-a-side.

The Mayor welcomed the athletes, coaches, the Executive Committee of Special Olympics Gibraltar, sponsors and guests to the Mayor’s Parlour.

Also in attendance were the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, and Deputy Mayor Carmen Gomez, who joined Mr Santos in wishing the athletes the very best for the Malta Invitational Games.

Mr Santos praised the entire team for their dedication and commitment in training in preparation for the games and thanked all those involved for their support in getting the team ready for their first international competition since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Santos was surprised and delighted to be presented with a Special Olympics medal by the athletes.

In representation of the people of Gibraltar, he wished the team good luck, told them that above all he hoped they enjoyed the experience, and how he was sure they would make Gibraltar proud.

Most Read

Brexit

As treaty talks resume, Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’

Mon 9th May, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local businesses hear key counter-terrorism advice in security conference

11th May 2022

Local News
Life in Gibraltar explored in poetry book ‘Nostalgia Elsewhere’

11th May 2022

Local News
OFT launches WhatsApp contact service

11th May 2022

Local News
Virgin Voyages’ ship Valiant Lady makes inaugural Gibraltar call

10th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022