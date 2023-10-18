Mayor hosts young fundraisers

Mayor of Gibraltar Carmen Gomez hosted a group of youngsters who have fundraised for worthy causes during the course of the year.

The youngsters were accompanied by their parents in the Mayor’s Parlour where Ms Gomez presented them with a gift of a glass medallion inscribed with the words: To do good deeds is a child’s most glorious task.

Sisters Kayley and Arianne Lopez-Trico fundraised for Ukraine by making products such as soaps and candles and then selling them at car boot sales.

Sophia Zammit recycled Christmas cards and made tags, as well as coloured bracelets, which she sold at school and at events in Casemates Square in aid of the Childhood Cancer charity.

Lucy Rees walked a total of 100km during her Easter holiday to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Also present were representatives of the charities that benefited from the fundraising initiatives.

After the presentation, all were treated to afternoon tea in the Piano Room at City Hall.