Mayor visits Calpe House in London

The Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos accepted an invitation by Albert Poggio and the trustees of the Calpe House Charitable Trust to visit Calpe House in Norfolk Square London.

The Mayor had the opportunity to meet the staff and trustees, the people who work tirelessly to ensure this building lives up its motto of being ‘home from home’ for patients requiring medical treatment in the UK and their escorts.

He met current guests of the House and prepared a meal with them.

An avid cook and host himself, His Worship can fully appreciate the importance of sitting around a table with friendly faces, especially at times when a family member or friend is not feeling their best.

Welcomed into the family fold by the incredible staff who run this amazing facility, Mr Santos thoroughly enjoyed the experience and was impressed to see the great work the Trust has done since its inception.