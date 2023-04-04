Mayor’s Awards presented in annual ceremony

The annual Mayor’s Awards ceremony was held last week, which saw awards presented to members of the public for the services to Gibraltar.

The event was attended by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall.

Mr Picardo delivered a speech congratulating each recipient individually.

Following nominations from members of the public and endorsed by the Awards Board, the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos , conferred 13 Mayor’s Award.

For his selfless dedication and services to Scouting and Piping in Gibraltar for over sixty years, Mayor’s Award was presented to Anthony Almeida.

For her work within HM Prison Service, which led to the functionality of the Prison Female Unit, as well as her voluntary work in the Gibraltar Scouts Association, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Eileen Barcio.

For his voluntary years of service as a musician in the local community, including his regular performances for our senior citizens amongst other charitable work, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Francis Patrick Chipolina.

For voluntarily transforming the Catholic Community Centre into a usable community building amongst many other charitable projects, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Francis Christian Debono.

For performing CPR whilst off duty on a member of the public on August 27, 2022 at Catalan Bay, her swift and selfless actions ensuring the person’s life was saved, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Nadine Dellipiani.

For running Bishop Healy Home for Girls, providing a home environment for the residents and for personally being a positive influence in their lives from a young age, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Janet Federico.

For his selfless dedication and services to Scouting and Piping in Gibraltar for over forty years, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Anthony C Galliano.

For establishing and maintaining links in Gibraltar for the Scottish Community, and for raising funds for numerous charities through the annual Burns Night tradition, the Mayor’s Award was presented to John Honeyman.

For founding Action for Housing in 1981 and his commitment to the organisation to present day, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Henry Pinna.

For her voluntary work for the Citizen’s Advice Bureau over twenty years, assisting Arabic speaking members of the community as an interpreter and translator, giving support and invaluable guidance, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Assia Tarfous.

For his campaigning over the years for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, his efforts directly resulting in achieving the legalisation of homosexuality in Gibraltar in 1993, the Mayor’s Award was presented to Charles A Trico.

For dedicating fifty years to protecting Gibraltar’s natural history and heritage and creating the first Artificial Reef in Europe in 1974, a project which still continues today, a Posthumous Mayor’s Award was presented to the late Dr Eric Shaw.

For his forty years of service and dedication to the Gibraltar Scouts Association, a Posthumous Mayor’s Award to the late Charles Collinson.

The Mayor was honoured to present the Awards to such deserving individuals who he and the Board felt had gone above and beyond in so many different areas.

He said he felt privileged to meet the recipients and their guests in a ceremony focusing on the good people do in Gibraltar to benefit the local community.

The award to the late Dr Eric Shaw was collected by Lillian Shaw. Mr Santos had notified Dr Shaw he had been conferred the Award and he was extremely proud and happy to receive it.

Mr Santos presented Yvette Collinson with a posthumous award for her late husband Charles Collinson.

Mr Santos knew Mr Collinson and his work personally from his time in the Scouts as a child and was very pleased to recognise Mr Collinson in this way.

In conclusion Mr Santos thanked the public for taking the time to nominate people they felt were worthy of an Award.

“The recipients are people who do not seek out reward or recognition for their good deeds and His Worship was delighted to be able to recognise them on behalf of the people of Gibraltar,” a statement said.