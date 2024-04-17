McGrail felt ‘hounded by pack of wolves’ after search warrants, Inquiry told
Former Commissioner Ian McGrail on Tuesday said the pressure he was subjected to after police attempted to execute warrants in the office and home of senior Hassans partner James Levy, KC, felt like being hounded “by a pack of wolves”. In his second day of evidence to the McGrail Inquiry, he said the Royal Gibraltar...
