Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail felt ‘hounded by pack of wolves’ after search warrants, Inquiry told

All Inquiry images are courtesy of GBC and are used with permission from the McGrail Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
17th April 2024

Former Commissioner Ian McGrail on Tuesday said the pressure he was subjected to after police attempted to execute warrants in the office and home of senior Hassans partner James Levy, KC, felt like being hounded “by a pack of wolves”. In his second day of evidence to the McGrail Inquiry, he said the Royal Gibraltar...

