Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

McGrail Inquiry probes police WhatsApp disclosures

Images are courtesy of GBC and used with permission from the McGrail Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
9th April 2025

The McGrail Inquiry reconvened in the Garrison Library on Wednesday to hear evidence on alleged “gaps, delays and failures” in the disclosure of material provided to it by the Royal Gibraltar Police and some of its former and serving senior officers. The decision to reconvene was taken after the Inquiry received additional disclosure from the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Blackout caused by cable damage during battery installation at North Mole

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Local News

Man dies following road traffic collision on Winston Churchill Avenue

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Features

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
After £7.5m fraud losses, campaign to Safeguard Gibraltar launches

9th April 2025

Features
Ermelinda Duartes’ first solo exhibition explores nature through conceptual art

8th April 2025

Opinion & Analysis
RICHARD’S RENDEZVOUS Then bars, now cafeterias

8th April 2025

Features
‘One missed call is too many’

7th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025