McGrail Inquiry reconvenes next week with submissions on ‘nolle prosequi’ on agenda
The McGrail Inquiry has confirmed it will reconvene next week for its fifth preliminary hearing, against the backdrop of a live criminal investigation that forced the postponement of the full hearing initially scheduled to have started last month. Sir Peter Openshaw, the retired UK judge chairing the Inquiry, postponed the main hearing over concerns it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here