Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mcgrail Leads Europa Valmar To Cup Win

By Stephen Ignacio
7th June 2023

Jamie McGrail returned from his studies in Borgo Manero, Italy, to lead Europa Valmar to a brilliant 78-73 win over holders and League Champions Bavaria Blue Stars in Wednesday’s KO Cup final. The experience gained by his regular participation in the Elite Youth Basketball League was reflected in his all-round performance, culminating in a game-high 35 points.
EV had the edge throughout a hard fought and sportingly played encounter, although BBS never gave up. The first two quarters went to EV by 20-17 and 19-17, but BBS narrowed the gap to 54-52 by the end of the third quarter.
The defining spell in the game came early in the last quarter when EV veteran Sam Buxton sank 3 threes in under a minute to end a BBS fight back, and his team controlled the result to the end. Mohamed El Yettefti 13, Buxton 11 and Jack Tunbridge 10 backed up McGrail, while Thomas Yome led BBS with 26, well supported by Alex Garcia 23 and Angel Guerrero 12.
GABBA President presented the cup and medals, as well as season’s awards to youth players (please see these in forwarded email).
In the KO Cup semi finals, played the previous evening, Europa Valmar (Tunbridge 29, El Yettefti 23, Marius Grigaitis 17) beat GibYellow Beasts (Adrian Cantero 13) 86-62; and Bavaria Blue Stars (Garcia 29, Guerrero 21, Yome 13, Nicky Gracia 12) beat Lincoln Bayside Reserves (Callum Vinales 23, Jamie Mesilio 17, Aaron Santos 13, Adrian Mateos 11).

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Jail for teenager equipped for stealing

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

McGrail to UK detectives: ‘I’m being stitched up’

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Man jailed eight months for cocaine offence

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Kingsway set for first scheduled quarterly maintenance

Mon 5th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Triathletes shine at Marbella

7th June 2023

Sports
Lathbury Sports Complex officially inaugurated for future generations

7th June 2023

Sports
Galia plays for Gaditana selection

7th June 2023

Sports
Calpe City FC runners-up at Estepona Tournament

7th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023