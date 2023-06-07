Mcgrail Leads Europa Valmar To Cup Win

Jamie McGrail returned from his studies in Borgo Manero, Italy, to lead Europa Valmar to a brilliant 78-73 win over holders and League Champions Bavaria Blue Stars in Wednesday’s KO Cup final. The experience gained by his regular participation in the Elite Youth Basketball League was reflected in his all-round performance, culminating in a game-high 35 points.

EV had the edge throughout a hard fought and sportingly played encounter, although BBS never gave up. The first two quarters went to EV by 20-17 and 19-17, but BBS narrowed the gap to 54-52 by the end of the third quarter.

The defining spell in the game came early in the last quarter when EV veteran Sam Buxton sank 3 threes in under a minute to end a BBS fight back, and his team controlled the result to the end. Mohamed El Yettefti 13, Buxton 11 and Jack Tunbridge 10 backed up McGrail, while Thomas Yome led BBS with 26, well supported by Alex Garcia 23 and Angel Guerrero 12.

GABBA President presented the cup and medals, as well as season’s awards to youth players (please see these in forwarded email).

In the KO Cup semi finals, played the previous evening, Europa Valmar (Tunbridge 29, El Yettefti 23, Marius Grigaitis 17) beat GibYellow Beasts (Adrian Cantero 13) 86-62; and Bavaria Blue Stars (Garcia 29, Guerrero 21, Yome 13, Nicky Gracia 12) beat Lincoln Bayside Reserves (Callum Vinales 23, Jamie Mesilio 17, Aaron Santos 13, Adrian Mateos 11).