Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

McGrail public inquiry to hold preliminary session today

Archive image of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail.

By Chronicle Staff
22nd June 2022

The long-awaited public inquiry into the controversial early retirement of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail will hold a preliminary hearing today in the Garrison Library.

The preliminary hearing, which starts at 10am and will take place over two days, will deal with procedural and administrative matters and will also establish directions to progress the inquiry.

The inquiry is being chaired by Sir Peter Openshaw, a retired UK High Court judge of the Queen’s Bench Division in England and Wales.

Sir Peter is tasked with inquiring “…as he shall in his absolute discretion consider appropriate, into the reasons and circumstances leading to Mr Ian McGrail ceasing to be Commissioner of Police in June 2020 by taking early retirement.”

“The Commissioner [of the inquiry, meaning Sir Peter Openshaw] is to ascertain the facts and report to the Government on the above matters.”

The inquiry will be held in public save for any aspects Sir Peter may determine in his discretion.

Mr McGrail retired from the RGP early in June 2020, stepping down as police Commissioner after a 36-year career and half-way through his term in the top post at the Royal Gibraltar Police, raising questions and fuelling speculation as to the reasons for the sudden decision.

At the time, the Gibraltar Parliament was told that the Gibraltar Police Authority, having first obtained agreement from both the then Governor, Nick Pyle, and from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, had invited Mr McGrail to take early retirement. No reasons were given, however.

After he stepped down, Mr McGrail issued a statement through his lawyer, Charles Gomez, and said that, without an independent judicial inquiry, there was “a real risk” to Gibraltar’s reputation as a parliamentary democracy under the rule of law.

In July that same year, Mr Picardo said that the government did not see a need for an inquiry but that Mr McGrail’s suggestion that Gibraltar’s reputation could be “tarnished” without one left it no other option.

The GSD has raised serious concerns about this issue on numerous occasions since, insisting it was in the interests of democracy that there be clarity as to why Mr McGrail left his post just two years into the job.

Most Read

Local News

Amid construction boom, a difficult balance as buildings go up

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

Planning application for Bishop Rapallo’s Ramp filed

Mon 20th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

FATF puts Gibraltar on 'grey list' as it urges 'active and successful' enforcement

Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Local News

Fire breaks out at old Westside School building

Sun 19th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
James Neish appointed new GBC CEO

21st June 2022

Local News
Linares attends Falkland Islands remembrance ceremony

21st June 2022

Local News
St Joseph’s Lower Primary School holds summer fete

21st June 2022

Local News
Mayor hosts cultural youth festivals reception

21st June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022