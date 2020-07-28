McGrail was ‘invited to retire’, Parliament told
The Gibraltar Police Authority invited former Police Commissioner Ian McGrail to take early retirement, having first obtained approval from both the then Governor, Nick Pyle, and from Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, it was revealed in Parliament on Monday. Had Mr McGrail not taken early retirement, MPs were also told that Mr Pyle had considered exercising...
