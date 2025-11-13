Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Nov, 2025

McGrail’s lawyers urge Govt to publish Inquiry report ‘without further delay’ 

Archiove image of former police Commissioner Ian McGrail and his lawyer Charles Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2025

Lawyers for former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail have called on the Gibraltar Government to publish the final report of the McGrail Inquiry “without further delay”.  

In a statement issued on behalf of their client, law firm Charles Gomez & Co said the report had not yet been delivered to Core Participants in the Inquiry or “as far as we know” the Royal Gibraltar Police. 

The statement noted that Parliament will resume today but that the report had not yet been published or laid in Parliament as required by the Inquiries Act 2024, and that parliamentary time would likely be dominated by the ongoing debate on the Principal Auditor’s 2018/19 report. 

“There is therefore a real concern that Members of Parliament may not have the opportunity to read, still less to debate, the Openshaw Report in any reasonable timeframe,” the statement said. 

The report by Sir Peter Openshaw, the retired UK judge who chaired the McGrail Inquiry, was delivered to the Government of Gibraltar on November 6. 

At the time, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the report would be “published in its entirety” and laid in Parliament “well before the Christmas break”.  

A Government spokesperson told the Chronicle last night that this position remained unchanged. 

The Inquiry had also agreed with the Government that Core Participants and individuals who gave significant oral evidence on key matters would receive advance copies on a confidential basis. 

“By this stage, the Government must have had ample opportunity to consider the contents of the Report, together with any recommendations by the Chairman as to redactions,” the statement issued by Charles Gomez & Co said.  

“Against that background, it is deeply troubling that the Report has not yet been provided to Core Participants, even on terms of strict confidentiality.” 

“Given the above, we again urge the Government to ensure publication of the Openshaw Report without further delay and, in any event, to provide it forthwith to the Core Participants on appropriate confidentiality terms.” 

“Secondly, in light of the forthcoming parliamentary session, and the obvious likelihood that the Inquiry will be mentioned there, we seek a clear assurance from the Government that, in the event the Report contains findings of misconduct or impropriety, those responsible, however elevated their office, will act in accordance with the highest British traditions of public life and tender their resignations.” 

“Our dear Gibraltar is entitled to nothing less than the fullest measure of integrity from all who hold public office in her name.” 

