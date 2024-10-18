Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2024

McMahon attends GetTogether Conference

By Stephen Ignacio
18th October 2024

GABBA Youth/Schools Development Officer Jason McMahon attended FIBA under 14 GetTogether Conference held in Bucharest, Rumania from the 10th to the 13th October. The conference was well attended by over 60 participants from different European Countries. The FIBA U14 GetTogether Conference was outstandingly organised by the Rumanian Basketball Federation led by their president Carmen Tocala, whose federation made sure everything run smoothly and of a high standard in the presence of executive director of FIBA Europe Kamil Novak, FIBA Europe Development Manager Elisabeth Cebrian and head of the FIBA Coaching Department Michael Schwarz.
Topics included: Child Development - Hanno Mottola
Programming Practice in Basketball - Nenad Trunic
Teaching basic skills in defence - Nenad Trunic
Teaching basic skills in offence - Hanno Mottola
How to build your defence principles and strategies - Nenad Trunic
How to build your offence principles and strategies - Hanno Mottola
Presentation U14 Program Rumanian Basketball Federation
Hoops for Schools - Elisabeth Cebrian.

Attendance at these events is fundamental in the ongoing development of our youth basketball.

