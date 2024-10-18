McMahon attends GetTogether Conference

GABBA Youth/Schools Development Officer Jason McMahon attended FIBA under 14 GetTogether Conference held in Bucharest, Rumania from the 10th to the 13th October. The conference was well attended by over 60 participants from different European Countries. The FIBA U14 GetTogether Conference was outstandingly organised by the Rumanian Basketball Federation led by their president Carmen Tocala, whose federation made sure everything run smoothly and of a high standard in the presence of executive director of FIBA Europe Kamil Novak, FIBA Europe Development Manager Elisabeth Cebrian and head of the FIBA Coaching Department Michael Schwarz.

Topics included: Child Development - Hanno Mottola

Programming Practice in Basketball - Nenad Trunic

Teaching basic skills in defence - Nenad Trunic

Teaching basic skills in offence - Hanno Mottola

How to build your defence principles and strategies - Nenad Trunic

How to build your offence principles and strategies - Hanno Mottola

Presentation U14 Program Rumanian Basketball Federation

Hoops for Schools - Elisabeth Cebrian.

Attendance at these events is fundamental in the ongoing development of our youth basketball.

