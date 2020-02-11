Med Steps challenge 2020 announced

There will be no competitive race this year at the sixth edition of the Med Steps 5 Challenge which will take place on Saturday, May 16.

Organised by the Prison Service, the event will once again be raising money for the Cancer Relief Centre.

“Due to the popularity of this event and considering safety for everyone attending, there will be no competitive races this year,” the organisers said in a statement.

“People will be encouraged to complete the Challenge at their own pace and each individual will be able to set their own personal challenge. Medals will be given to those completing the lap three or five times.”

This year the organisers are asking everyone participating to consider setting up a Justgiving page raising money for the Gibraltar Society for Cancer Relief.

For everyone raising over £50, the organisation will take care of the £10 registration fee.

A family fun day has been organised as part of the challenge weekend and is set to take place on Sunday, May 17.

More information on this event will be announced shorty.

Those wishing to participate can contact an organiser via whatsapp on 54029073.