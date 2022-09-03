Med Steps without his wheels: Eric’s challenge of a lifetime
On Saturday 24 September, Eric Rowbottom will come off his wheelchair at Jew’s Gate and drag himself up the Med Steps to O’Hara’s Battery, a distance of 1.4km and an elevation of 240m. Eric will face a challenge never attempted by someone with his disability. Unable to walk since the age of eight after he...
