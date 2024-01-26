Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Medals in Andalucian Open Grappling

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

A group of local Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors, who have part of a San Roque club, recently made their mark at the Andalucian Open grappling championships. The team, which included Leon De Roeck, James Holman, Josh Jones, Dzagar Erdeneculun, and Max Bothén, achieved brought home a total of four gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal. The team’s coach, James Holman, expressed immense pride in the achievements of these athletes, saying, “Our competitors have trained tirelessly for this event, and their performance at the Andalucian Open is a testament to their dedication and skill. We are excited about the future and look forward to representing our community on the international stage.”

