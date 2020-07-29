Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Medicine supplies need boosting ahead of possible second Covid-19 wave – UK MPs

By Press Association
29th July 2020

By Shaun Connolly, PA Political Correspondent

Stockpiles of medicines need to be increased ahead of a possible second wave of coronavirus,UK MPs have said.

In a report examining the economic impact of Covid-19, the UK Commons International Trade Committee said the typical six-month “buffer stock” of medicine supplies needs to be boosted.

The study found that UK trade in essential goods like pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and food had mainly managed well in the crisis, but more action was needed.

UK MPs said: “UK supply chains in these critical sectors have largely held up during the pandemic, despite spikes in demand, disruption to production and freight, and export bans in some countries.

“While UK supply chains for medicines have proved to be resilient, they can only be stretched so far.

“The UK Government must ensure that buffer stock of medicines (which typically only lasts up to six months) is being replenished in case of a further pandemic wave.”

Committee chairman and SNP MP Angus MacNeil said dealing with the economic impact of coronavirus was a matter of “intimidating complexity”.

He said: “The question now facing trade policymakers is not only how to help economies respond to the damage caused by Covid-19 but also how to better prepare for a similarly dire scenario in the future.

“It is a task of intimidating complexity and seeing it through will require political dexterity.

“Ensuring supply-chain resilience and access to essential goods needs smart solutions that avoid falling into the trap of short-sighted protectionism.

“At the same time, the UK Department for International Trade must ensure it provides the right support to UK businesses as they rebuild, as well as leading international efforts to respond to this disease through co-ordinated trade policy. Their successes and failures will affect us all.”

The committee also called for the UK Government to consider adjusting intellectual property provisions to allow for compulsory licensing of therapeutic drugs or vaccines against Covid-19.

UK MPs said this could be a means of ensuring they can be made available as quickly, widely and cheaply as possible.

The committee called on the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) to “improve communication” about how it can support exporters to recover from the pandemic.

The report expressed “concern” about the lack of a co-ordinated international trade plan early in the pandemic.

UK MPs noted this was in contrast to what happened in the 2008 financial crisis and called on the UK Government “to act to ensure that temporary disruptions do not become permanent barriers to trade”.

The UK MPs also urged transparency, stating: “The committee calls on the UK Government to be as open as possible about the measures it is considering to address supply chain vulnerabilities.

“It asks for clarity about how the UK Government will balance national security with its ambition to be a global champion of free trade.

“The report calls on DIT to step up its efforts in helping inward investors.

“The committee also calls on the UK Government to set out its approach to investment agreements in light of issues raised by the pandemic.

“Following concerns about predatory investors taking advantage of the devaluation of assets in the pandemic, the committee asks the UK Government to set out how it will strike a balance between screening investment for security concerns and promoting inward investment.”

A UK Government spokeswoman said the UK Department for International Trade was leading a review, called Project Defend, aimed at strengthening supply chains for critical goods.

The spokeswoman added: “Medical supplies are critical to the UK Government’s response to coronavirus and the department’s global team has worked around the clock to support the continued flow of medical supplies and equipment and other essential goods into the UK.

“The UK Department for Health and Social Care is doing everything possible to prepare for all scenarios and protect NHS patients including building a stockpile of crucial medicines.”

Most Read

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Rock to stay locked on August 1

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Estate agent fined £5,000 over anti-money laundering obligations

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Transport sector reinvents itself and braces as tourism business dries up

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Heathrow demands end to ‘quarantine roulette’ after pre-tax loss of £1.1bn

29th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Banksy’s migrant crossing paintings fetch £2.2 million in charity sale

29th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Further 1.5 million children should be given free school meals – UK report

29th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain hits out at UK’s ‘error’ over coronavirus travel warning

28th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020