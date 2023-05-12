Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mediterranean Rowing club in Ghent International Spring Regatta

By Guest Contributor
12th May 2023

The Mediterranean Rowing club recently took a group of 13 junior rowers to Ghent to participate in the International Spring Regatta.
“The team performed extremely well and all gained a tremendous amount of experience for their next trip to Glasgow in July where they will be competing in the Junior Nationals,” said a statement from the club.
The team was accompanied by their coach Damian Muscat and their Captain Daniel Yeo.
The rowers are now trying to fundraise as much as possible and as a result will be hosting a Bingo night on June 1. In addition, they state thy have more exciting events being organised in the coming months.
“These events not only help the team to raise funds for their kits, equipment and supplies but also help team building skills which is such an important element of the sport,” the statement added.
To purchase tickets for the Bingo night WhatsApp or call 54001718.

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Brexit

UK ‘owes Gibraltar a treaty’ and has ‘moral obligation’ to provide economic support if talks fail, Commons told

Thu 11th May, 2023

Local News

UK union ends dispute with NATS at Gibraltar airport

Thu 11th May, 2023

Local News

Court highlights Montagu Gardens fire safety but overturns order to remove property extensions

Tue 9th May, 2023

Local News

Wine tasting event raises £6,387 for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

Thu 11th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Youth Athletics league heads for summer track league

12th May 2023

Sports
GRGA Compete in Manilva and La Linea

12th May 2023

Sports
Turnock gets shot put national record

12th May 2023

Sports
More departures from St Joseph

12th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023