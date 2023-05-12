Mediterranean Rowing club in Ghent International Spring Regatta

The Mediterranean Rowing club recently took a group of 13 junior rowers to Ghent to participate in the International Spring Regatta.

“The team performed extremely well and all gained a tremendous amount of experience for their next trip to Glasgow in July where they will be competing in the Junior Nationals,” said a statement from the club.

The team was accompanied by their coach Damian Muscat and their Captain Daniel Yeo.

The rowers are now trying to fundraise as much as possible and as a result will be hosting a Bingo night on June 1. In addition, they state thy have more exciting events being organised in the coming months.

“These events not only help the team to raise funds for their kits, equipment and supplies but also help team building skills which is such an important element of the sport,” the statement added.

To purchase tickets for the Bingo night WhatsApp or call 54001718.

