Mediterranean Rowing Club proud of their gold medals
The British Rowing Junior Championships saw not just Calpe Rowing club bringing back gold medals, but also Mediterranean Rowing Club as the two Gibraltar rowing clubs raised Gibraltar’s flag high in the UK. Whilst all eyes had been focused towards the previous week’s Island Games achievements, Gibraltar’s two rowing clubs send their own teams to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here