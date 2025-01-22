Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mediterranean Vikings face tough group in ECL

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2025

Mediterranean Vikings will be looking to put their mark down in the European Cricket League, which will be played out at Catama Oval in Malaga Spain in March.
Grouped in Group G, Mediterranean Vikings face some tough opposition as they face Roma CC, Independents CC, Malo, and Beveren.
The competition will see 35 clubs trying to win the title held by Hornchurch who last season beat Old Victorians by 7 wickets in what was the largest ECL so far.
Previous winners have included Dreux CC (France), Pak I Care Badalona (Spain) and Rotterdam (Netherlands).
Mediterranean Vikings head to the competition as Gibraltar’s domestic cricket champions. Their group kick off their tournament on March 14th.

