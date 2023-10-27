MedSteps Challenge 2024 announced with sponsorship from local firms

The 10th anniversary of the MedSteps5Challenge will take place on April 20, next year.

The initiative will see participants attempt to climb the Med Steps up to five times in a day in a bid to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Fundraising efforts began back in 2015 when Mark Cooper, joined by his friends Graham Dyer and Simon Morgan, cycled from London to Gibraltar. As an extra fundraiser, Mr Cooper came up with the idea of walking or running up and down the Mediterranean Steps five times in a day.

This first MedSteps5 Challenge raised £6,000 with over £100,000 collected for the charity in the eight years since it began.

The MedSteps5Challenge is not only the Prison Service’s annual charity event, but a firm fixture on the Rock’s community event calendar.

“Next year, to celebrate the 10th anniversary, and to make the event bigger and better, the organisers have attracted lead sponsorship from Sovereign and local estate agents Chestertons, with both having made the commitment to support the event for the next three years,” said a statement from the organisers.

“Livescore and Image Graphics also supporting.”

Mr Cooper noted that “Generous sponsorship now means the MedSteps5Challenge can attract an even greater following, with all participants now receiving a quality event T-shirt with their £15 entry fee.”

Any participant who raises more than £150 through JustGiving, will get free entry including a T Shirt. On completion of three or five laps, participants will also receive a medal. 100% of funds raised go to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

“Both Sovereign and Chestertons are committed to promoting the event to attract a record attendance and a record sum for Cancer Relief,” Mr Cooper added.

Sovereign Wealth Managing Director, Eamon Bermingham stated that Sovereign are delighted to be the joint lead sponsor of this “fantastic event.”

“We will be bringing a lot of our team along to take part and we all hope to see you all there,” he added.

Chestertons’ Paul Duck, Managing Director also commented and said that Chestertons is thrilled to be part of the 10th anniversary MedSteps5Challenge.

“And we're excited to join hands with the organisers and sponsors to make this event even more remarkable for the benefit of Cancer Relief, a charity close to our hearts,” he added.

Besides the challenge itself, Mr Cooper with his co-organiser John Pacheco are also planning a walk from Castellar to Gibraltar on March 23. It is hoped that they will be able to provide coaches to Castellar for this event, with details to be realised in the coming months.

“There are two reasons for this walk from Castellar, the first is, the five laps of the MedSteps is just over 17km in distance, so walking from Castellar would be a great final training session prior to the event,” said Mr Cooper adding that Castellar - Gibraltar is 20km.

“Secondly, anyone who is unable to attend this year’s event or feels that climbing may be too much for them, can take this alternative opportunity to raise funds for the Cancer Relief Centre.”

The organisers recommend opening a Just Giving Page for Cancer Relief Gibraltar (www.justgiving.com/g-s-c-r )for participants on either event (MedSteps5 or Castellar) with the total raised, being added to the final tally after the actual MedSteps event.

The MedSteps5 team will have two open days to promote the event on March 8 and April 10 at the Piazza, 9am to 3pm.

For any enquiries, contact the team via the Facebook page ‘Med Steps 5 Challenge’: https://www.facebook.com/MedSteps5