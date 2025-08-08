Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Meeting to discuss relocation of disability services to be held on August 14

By Chronicle Staff
8th August 2025

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, will hold a meeting at John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday August 14 at 10am to discuss the planned relocation of residents from the Dr Giraldi Home and some community flats to Tangier Views.

The meeting has been arranged at the request of parents and aims to provide information and address concerns about the proposed move.

The Gibraltar Disability Society has expressed concern that very few people have been informed of the meeting. It has also raised unease about the potential impact of the relocation on current and future users of the disability service.

In a statement, the Society encouraged attendance from all those whose family members are, or may in future be, residents of the disability service.

“It is up to us all to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves and ensure any future plans are progressive and not regressive,” the Society said.

Most Read

Local News

Tense exchanges in Supreme Court trial of former police officer

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Local News

Former police officer tells court he was ‘persecuted for exposing police corruption’

Thu 7th Aug, 2025

Local News

Govt deal with private landlord a ‘mockery’, Action for Housing says

Tue 5th Aug, 2025

Local News

EU completes legislative process to remove Gibraltar from high-risk list

Wed 6th Aug, 2025

Local News

Tourists praise Rock experience, but prices and traffic a concern

Mon 4th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New apprenticeship programme launched for supply bus driver roles

8th August 2025

Local News
Afternoon session announced for Finance Centre Careers Fair

8th August 2025

Local News
Perseid meteor shower to peak over Gibraltar skies on August 12–13

8th August 2025

Local News
Disability Pride Month marked with flag displays across Gibraltar

8th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025