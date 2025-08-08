Meeting to discuss relocation of disability services to be held on August 14

The Minister for Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, will hold a meeting at John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday August 14 at 10am to discuss the planned relocation of residents from the Dr Giraldi Home and some community flats to Tangier Views.

The meeting has been arranged at the request of parents and aims to provide information and address concerns about the proposed move.

The Gibraltar Disability Society has expressed concern that very few people have been informed of the meeting. It has also raised unease about the potential impact of the relocation on current and future users of the disability service.

In a statement, the Society encouraged attendance from all those whose family members are, or may in future be, residents of the disability service.

“It is up to us all to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves and ensure any future plans are progressive and not regressive,” the Society said.