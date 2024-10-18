Memorial service marks anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar

A memorial service marking the anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar took place on Friday at the Trafalgar Cemetery.

The battle took place on October 21, 1805, 219 years ago, with Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson leading the British fleet and losing his life in battle.

The service was attended by local dignitaries including the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Commander British Forces Gibraltar (CBF) Commodore Tom Guy, the Mayor Carmen Gomez, and British Forces Gibraltar personnel.

Royal Navy personnel formed up in the cemetery as Sir Ben, Mr Picardo and Cdre Guy laid wreaths at the foot of the Admiral Lord Nelson Statue opposite the cemetery.

At the same time, the Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy and the Commanding Officer of Gibraltar Squadron laid wreaths on graves inside the cemetery.

Command Chaplain Father Danny Hernandez led the service, reading out prayers and pronouncing a blessing before Sir Ben read the despatch from Admiral Collingwood, followed by The Preamble by the Chief Minister, and Lord Nelson’s Prayer by Commodore Guy.

The Bugler played the Last Post, which signified the start of a two-minute silence before the parade commander informed Sir Ben that the Remembrance Ceremony was complete.