Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Memorias de la Almoraima

By Chronicle Staff
12th January 2024

Mayor of Castellar Adrian Baca and Director of La Almoraima Emilio Romero joined author Maria del Mar Ortega at the Gibraltar launch of the book Memorias de la Almoraima, which was hosted by Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday.

The book, inspired by the author’s father, Luis, who was a warden (guarda jurado) at the estate, and who attended the presentation, covers the history of La Almoraima.

There are chapters with strong Gibraltar connections, including one on the Calpe Hunt and another on the ‘Domingo de los Ingleses’ when many Gibraltarians spent the day in what was sometimes known as the ‘Cork Woods’.

In welcoming those present, Dr Cortes, who since 1998 has been on the Board of the Parque Natural de Los Alcornocales which abuts la Almoraima, recalled his childhood memories of family picnics there.

The Mayor of Castellar highlighted the past links with Gibraltar and how Castellar is promoting its heritage and tourism.

The Director of Almoraima explained how it is opening up to visitors by providing a centre for activities and how Gibraltarians continue to be welcomed there as they were a century ago.

The book Memorias de la Almoraima is on sale at Book Gem at the Ince’s Hall and the Heritage Trust shop at John Mackintosh Square.

Most Read

Local News

Court dissects ‘really badly drafted’ e-scooter legislation

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Local News

DPC approves hotel and cultural hub projects in the heart of town

Thu 11th Jan, 2024

Local News

Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

Fri 12th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Cross-border business and worker groups call for ‘end to post-Brexit uncertainty’

Wed 10th Jan, 2024

Local News

Local teacher heads Dubai school’s sustainability programme and attends COP28

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP cooperates in Guardia Civil-led international investigation targeting drugs and people-trafficking gang

12th January 2024

Local News
Bayside Central development seeks full planning for Phase 1

12th January 2024

Local News
RGP logs fraud reports totalling £27.2m in 2023

12th January 2024

Local News
Some 93% of flu cases involved unvaccinated patients, as jab uptake declines

12th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024