Men and women’s hockey squad announced for weekend

The Gibraltar Hockey Association have announced both the men and women’s national squads for this weekend’s matches against Selección Andalucia.

The men’s match , to be played on Gibraltar, will be taking place on Sunday at 1145, with the women’s at 1345 on the same day.

Prior to this both teams will be in action in San Fernando on Saturday.

The men’s side under the guidance of Christian Zammitt are presently preparing for their Euro Hockey tournament at the end of the month.

The women’s squad, the first to be selected after a prolonged absence from the international stage, is presently preparing for its eventual return to competitions which is expected might be in the summer of 2023.