Men’s 9-a-side final this weekend

Hockey - The men’s hockey 9-a-side competition finals will take place this weekend with Grammarians and Eagle’s Black pitted against each other.

The match is likely to provide an intense match with both teams having drawn in their previous meeting. The match ending with both sides level at 3-3.

Grammarians reached the finals after beating Collegians Vets 3-1 whilst Eagle Black required to go into a shootout against Eagle’s Orange after levelling the score in the final moments of normal time.