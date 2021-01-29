Men’s European club hockey has its dates
Gibraltar’s hockey clubs Eagles and Grammarians will be looking forward to the month of May for their return to European hockey competition. Gibraltar saw both its European club sides achieve success in 2019 which will see its two representatives playing in the Challenge I and Challenge III respectively in the next edition which is due...
