Mon 15th Aug, 2022

Men’s hockey final squad named

By Stephen Ignacio
15th August 2022

Mens Head Coach Carl Ramagge has named the final squad that will represent Gibraltar at the Eurohockey Qualifier D to be held in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of the month.
“The squad have been working hard in the summer heat and are about to complete a gruelling 8 week programme.”
Coach Ramagge said “when we first set out I knew the process was going to be tough. This was intentional. We needed to keep the players who are willing to put the effort required in. A programme like this during the summer is not for the faint hearted. The players who have pulled through have shown the determination, commitment and discipline required to compete at elite level. I congratulate each and every one of them for their efforts and wish them the best of luck”

Squad:
Joe Borg - Grammarians HC
Henry Emmet - London Wayfarers
Jack Cox - Grammarians HC
Shane Ramagge - Grammarians HC
Bertie Faller - Grammarians HC
John Paul Hernandez - Eagles HC
Jyan Duo - Grammarians HC
Lee Ramagge - Bolton HC / Grammarians HC
Eric Abudarham - Grammarians HC
Jorgen Haveland - Grammarians HC
Julian Lopez - Eagles HC
Julian Hernandez - Eagles HC
Nick Pilcher - Grammarians HC
Lee Dobinson - Eagles HC
Ethan Balban - Titans HC
Joe Caetano - Grammarians HC
Craig Bossano Anes - Eagles HC
Carl Ramagge - Grammarians HC

Head Coach - Carl Ramagge
Assistant Coach - Dave Robeson
Team Manager - Adrian Hernandez
Stand in Manager - Malcolm Head
Sports Therapist - Gabriel Benatar

