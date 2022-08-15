Men’s hockey final squad named

Mens Head Coach Carl Ramagge has named the final squad that will represent Gibraltar at the Eurohockey Qualifier D to be held in Glasgow, Scotland at the end of the month.

“The squad have been working hard in the summer heat and are about to complete a gruelling 8 week programme.”

Coach Ramagge said “when we first set out I knew the process was going to be tough. This was intentional. We needed to keep the players who are willing to put the effort required in. A programme like this during the summer is not for the faint hearted. The players who have pulled through have shown the determination, commitment and discipline required to compete at elite level. I congratulate each and every one of them for their efforts and wish them the best of luck”

Squad:

Joe Borg - Grammarians HC

Henry Emmet - London Wayfarers

Jack Cox - Grammarians HC

Shane Ramagge - Grammarians HC

Bertie Faller - Grammarians HC

John Paul Hernandez - Eagles HC

Jyan Duo - Grammarians HC

Lee Ramagge - Bolton HC / Grammarians HC

Eric Abudarham - Grammarians HC

Jorgen Haveland - Grammarians HC

Julian Lopez - Eagles HC

Julian Hernandez - Eagles HC

Nick Pilcher - Grammarians HC

Lee Dobinson - Eagles HC

Ethan Balban - Titans HC

Joe Caetano - Grammarians HC

Craig Bossano Anes - Eagles HC

Carl Ramagge - Grammarians HC

Head Coach - Carl Ramagge

Assistant Coach - Dave Robeson

Team Manager - Adrian Hernandez

Stand in Manager - Malcolm Head

Sports Therapist - Gabriel Benatar