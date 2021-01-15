Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Jan, 2021

Men’s hockey put bitter rivalry behind them

By Stephen Ignacio
14th January 2021

After a prolonged stoppage due to the first lockdown Gibraltar hockey’s senior men put behind them the bitter rivalry that many a time has tainted the game and enjoyed a competitive nine—a-side tournament. There was a breathe of fresh air on the pitch as the new formate game challenged the four teams that took part....

