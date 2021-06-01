Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Men’s national squad to prepare for August internationals

By Stephen Ignacio
1st June 2021

The Gibraltar hockey national men’s squad will be spending the most of next two months preparing for this August’s Eurohockey Men Championships. The team has expected to play in the coming months a number of friendly matches as part of their preparations. National squad head coach Christian Zammitt this season continued with his plans preparing...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Sports

Gibraltar gets podiums in Sherry Swim

Mon 31st May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Grammarians celebrate together as a family (incl. Image gallery)

1st June 2021

Sports
Julio Ribas names squad for international with big names missing

31st May 2021

Sports
UEFA vows ‘robust’ defence amid European Super League legal challenge

31st May 2021

Sports
Action packed netball week as Challenge Competition added to schedule

31st May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021