Men’s national squad to prepare for August internationals
The Gibraltar hockey national men’s squad will be spending the most of next two months preparing for this August’s Eurohockey Men Championships. The team has expected to play in the coming months a number of friendly matches as part of their preparations. National squad head coach Christian Zammitt this season continued with his plans preparing...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here