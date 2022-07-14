Men's top seed knocked out on first day of Gibraltar Squash Open
The first day of play of the professionals in the Gibraltar Squash Open brought some intense moments on the courts with the top seed Tom Walsh knocked out. Walsh faced a determined James Peach in a five game match which saw the top seed forcing a final fifth set but unable to come away with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here