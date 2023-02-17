Mental Health activities highlighted at Loreto Convent

To mark Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, the pupils at Loreto Convent School took part in various workshops and activities.

The aim was to show the pupils ways in which they can help themselves in times of stress and anxiety, be it though exercise, dance, art, music or relaxation.

In some of the workshops, the children worked on social interactions, building connections and showing gratitude and kindness towards others and themselves.

In other workshops the pupils learnt about nutrition and how eating the right food can help them feel better too.

A spokesperson for the school thanked all the volunteers who donated their time.