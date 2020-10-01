“Mental Health and Well being is just as important to an athlete” – officials say as netballers join push-up challenge

Gibraltar’s netball Campions were at it again as they completed a session of 25 pushups alongside Major John Pitto, this time in support of the latter’s challenge.

Major Pitto was on his way to complete a 25 push-ups in 25 days challenge which the Campions themselves had also completed earlier this year as a squad. The ladies, as part of their overall unified team efforts during lockdown completed the challenge as part of an awareness campaign to bring Post Traumatic Stress Disorder to the forefront.

It was quite apt to see these sports women joining the efforts of Major Pitto, even though their own efforts had also seen some controversy after some very harsh critics and social media bullying from keyboard warriors which led to a rebuke from senior players who unified around some of the younger players targeted at the time. The ladies finishing the challenge at the time and not having allowed the comments and bullying to sway them. This in itself gaining support from other members of the sports community who also took up the challenge.

Speaking after this Thursday’s event Netball President Moira Gomez commented, “Balancing work, finances, training, competition, injuries and social life can be very hard.”

“Playing netball in tough competitions teaches you how to deal with setbacks. No team wins all the time. Dealing with a loss or a poor performance, learning from it and trying again is all part of the journey. Setbacks build resilience and this can be carried over into everyday life, helping you to navigate the tough times and find a way through them.”

“Today, players from our Performance Squad joined Major John Pitto on his last day of the 25 Day Press Up Challenge, to raise awareness for Mental Health”.

"Mental Health is close to our hearts especially in these uncertain times!"

Major Pitto was accompanied by his lovely daughter Sophie.