Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Mental health and wellbeing talk for GDP

Gibraltar Defence Police Mental Health chat.

By Chronicle Staff
9th October 2020

As part of British Forces Gibraltar’s Mental Health Awareness Week, officers and supervisors from the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) welcomed Tony Gaul to speak at the GDP Social Club in the Naval Base.

Mr Gaul, a British Army veteran, provided a powerful account of his personal journey and how he managed the issues that had affected him.

Talking from personal experience, he stressed the importance of everyone taking time to look after each other.

He identified key issues that supervisors should be fully aware of and also highlighted the importance of work colleagues being alert, always being ready to listen and remaining vigilant, enabling them to recognise any changes in their colleagues’ behaviour.

Mr Gaul closed the discussion by summarising the key points for organisations and individuals and provided examples of how a positive approach can enhance life experiences.

