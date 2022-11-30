Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mental health is both a challenge and an opportunity in the workplace

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
30th November 2022

With the world constantly changing due to technology and the aftermath of a global pandemic where no two days are the same, there are mental health pressures on people that impact in the workplace, Lawrence Webb, the president of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), said during a recent event in Gibraltar. Mr...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Vox accused of trying to ‘sabotage’ treaty talks with ‘textbook far right nationalism’

Tue 29th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Mired in Brexit uncertainty

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

Man jailed for five years for sexually assaulting a child

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Local News

Father Charlie's soup kitchen preparing 450 Christmas hampers for those in need

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Stories of the Royal family

30th November 2022

Features
Rebuilding Britain’s role in International Development

30th November 2022

Features
‘Focus on the outcome’

30th November 2022

Local News
Man jailed for five years for sexually assaulting a child

30th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022