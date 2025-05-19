‘Message in a Bottle’ and ‘Message in Your Wallet’ schemes relaunched in Gibraltar

The Supported Needs and Disability Office, on behalf of the Ministry of Equality, has collaborated with the Gibraltar Health Authority Emergency Services and the Lions Club of Gibraltar to relaunch the Lions Club International’s “Message in a Bottle” and “Message in Your Wallet” schemes.

The “Message in a Bottle” scheme, first introduced in 1999, is designed to help emergency responders quickly access essential medical information when attending a person’s residence. The scheme uses a white and green bottle containing a completed information sheet, which is stored in the household fridge for easy access.

The “Message in Your Wallet” initiative serves a similar purpose but is intended for use while individuals are out in the community. The information sheet should be kept in a wallet or behind the Disability Information Card issued by the Supported Needs and Disability Office.

Both schemes aim to provide emergency services with quick access to vital medical details, including personal information, illnesses or disabilities, allergies, repeat medications, and emergency contacts. They are especially beneficial for individuals with supported needs or disabilities who may face communication challenges during emergencies.

The Lions Club of Gibraltar said: “In an emergency, the Message in your Wallet or Bottle can help save your life. Lions Club is happy to support and collaborate with the Supported Needs and Disability Office on these.”

GHA Emergency Services said: “In an emergency, seconds count. Having access to essential medical information such as allergies, medications and conditions, can make all the difference in how we treat someone.”

“The ‘Message in a Bottle’ and ‘Message in Your Wallet’ initiatives are simple yet powerful tools that help us deliver safer, faster and more effective care. We are proud to support this collaboration with the Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Lions Club of Gibraltar, and we encourage the public to take part in this potentially life-saving initiative.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Keeping people safe is of the utmost priority and this initiative does exactly that.”

“I wish to thank the Lions Club of Gibraltar and the GHA Emergency Services for helping us relaunch this scheme. I am proud of the great work the SNDO has done on this, championing the rights of persons with supported needs or disabilities.”

For more information or to request a Message in a Bottle or Message in Your Wallet, contact the Supported Needs and Disability Office on 200 42196 or sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi, or the Lions Club of Gibraltar on 200 43318 or lionsclubofgibraltar@gibtelecom.net.