Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2025

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball, founder of MeteoGib, has been Gibraltar’s go-to weather expert for the past decade, providing bespoke forecasts locally and internationally, including for marine, aviation, horse racing, and expeditions, drawing from her 30-year career with the UK Met Office.
MeteoGib is a professional marine and commercial weather consultancy business that she launched in 2015 to provide detailed bespoke forecasts for the Mediterranean and beyond.

How prolific Mrs Ball is in the weather forecasting on the Rock has led to a number of people thinking a big team is behind MeteoGib, the reality could not be further from the truth and the hours she logs daily is testament to that.

Her forecasts feature daily in this newspaper. But it is not just local weather MeteoGib provides, she has provided forecasts for some UK Horse Racing, including Royal Ascot, for Fred Olsen Cruises, motorsport events and countless sailors crossing the Atlantic.

She has even assisted on expeditions to the Patagonian Icecap, to mountaineers tackling a 7,000m peak in Kazakhstan.

But back on the Rock for the past ten years Mrs Ball has been telling Rock residents when to wear sunscreen, how long we will have the Levante cloud for and when to batten down the hatches a storm is coming.
With many turning to her popular Twitter or Facebook page before they leave the house to know exactly what to expect on their way to work, bike ride or the beach.

As a fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society (FRMetS), Mrs Ball is a highly experienced weather forecaster and has extensive and specialist knowledge of marine, aviation, public service and commercial forecasting.

Her career with the Met Office began initially as a Scientific Assistant in Cloud Physics, taking part in research flights with the Met Research Flight Hercules from RAF Farnborough. Her passion however was to become a Meteorologist and after training with the Met Office, began her forecasting career at Southampton Weather Centre, going on to London, BBC Weather Centre and ultimately Met Office Gibraltar before leaving in 2015 to start MeteoGib.

She has also written some scientific papers for 'Weather' magazine, the international journal for the Royal Met Soc, for Eumetsat and also the International Journal of Meteorology, her studies primarily analysing interesting weather events in Gibraltar.

For more information go to www.meteogib.com

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Man charged following police firearms operation

Sat 5th Apr, 2025

Features

35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Chamber survey finds mixed views on remote work

6th April 2025

Features
Prior Park students explore Lower St. Michael’s Cave during Science Week

4th April 2025

Features
Poetical correspondence

3rd April 2025

Features
35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

2nd April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025