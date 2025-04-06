Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball, founder of MeteoGib, has been Gibraltar’s go-to weather expert for the past decade, providing bespoke forecasts locally and internationally, including for marine, aviation, horse racing, and expeditions, drawing from her 30-year career with the UK Met Office.

MeteoGib is a professional marine and commercial weather consultancy business that she launched in 2015 to provide detailed bespoke forecasts for the Mediterranean and beyond.

How prolific Mrs Ball is in the weather forecasting on the Rock has led to a number of people thinking a big team is behind MeteoGib, the reality could not be further from the truth and the hours she logs daily is testament to that.

Her forecasts feature daily in this newspaper. But it is not just local weather MeteoGib provides, she has provided forecasts for some UK Horse Racing, including Royal Ascot, for Fred Olsen Cruises, motorsport events and countless sailors crossing the Atlantic.

She has even assisted on expeditions to the Patagonian Icecap, to mountaineers tackling a 7,000m peak in Kazakhstan.

But back on the Rock for the past ten years Mrs Ball has been telling Rock residents when to wear sunscreen, how long we will have the Levante cloud for and when to batten down the hatches a storm is coming.

With many turning to her popular Twitter or Facebook page before they leave the house to know exactly what to expect on their way to work, bike ride or the beach.

As a fellow of the Royal Meteorological Society (FRMetS), Mrs Ball is a highly experienced weather forecaster and has extensive and specialist knowledge of marine, aviation, public service and commercial forecasting.

Her career with the Met Office began initially as a Scientific Assistant in Cloud Physics, taking part in research flights with the Met Research Flight Hercules from RAF Farnborough. Her passion however was to become a Meteorologist and after training with the Met Office, began her forecasting career at Southampton Weather Centre, going on to London, BBC Weather Centre and ultimately Met Office Gibraltar before leaving in 2015 to start MeteoGib.

She has also written some scientific papers for 'Weather' magazine, the international journal for the Royal Met Soc, for Eumetsat and also the International Journal of Meteorology, her studies primarily analysing interesting weather events in Gibraltar.

For more information go to www.meteogib.com