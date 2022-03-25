Microsoft Flight Simulator upgrade enhances Gibraltar and Iberian peninsula

The latest update to the popular Microsoft Flight Simulator has enhanced the game’s rendition of the Iberian peninsula, including Gibraltar.

In World Update VIII, the simulator adds new, high resolution geographic improvements including elevation data, photogrammetry and aerial imagery.

The result is a stunning, life-like rendition of flight over key landmarks from the Rock of Gibraltar to the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona and Lisbon in Portugal, and pretty much everything in between.

World Update VIII: Spain, Portugal, Andorra & Gibraltar is available FREE to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator.