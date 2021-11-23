Mid-table battle heats up as gap closes, but spectators keep on declining
College 1975 were to provide the type of display this weekend which highlighted how teams from last season’s bottom half of the table have effectively closed the gap with those in last season’s top six. A stubborn and resilient display, in which some of their tactics would not be wholly applauded but were effective when...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here